Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.73. 35,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

