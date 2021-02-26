Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,555,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

