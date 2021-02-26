UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).
Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,286.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,233.30. The firm has a market cap of £42.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
