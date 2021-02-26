UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,286.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,233.30. The firm has a market cap of £42.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

