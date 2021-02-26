UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.67 ($123.14).

ETR KBX opened at €104.68 ($123.15) on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

