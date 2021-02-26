U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $25.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 488,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,757. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.45.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

