U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

