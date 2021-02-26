Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

TWTR opened at $74.59 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

