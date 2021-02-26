Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

TWLO traded up $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $385.39. 53,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,397. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

