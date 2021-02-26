Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.96. 48,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,397. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.