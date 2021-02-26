Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $632,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $377.59 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,337,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

