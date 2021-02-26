Tudor Pickering Upgrades TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.80.

TRP opened at C$54.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 83.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,602.30.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

