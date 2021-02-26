Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,004,409 shares of company stock worth $302,921,996 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

