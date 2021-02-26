Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.