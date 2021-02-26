TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Tops $156,933.63

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $156,933.63 and approximately $9,900.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00704967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00035088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039566 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

