Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98-4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

NYSE:GTS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

