TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 12.1%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.91 and last traded at $43.54. 5,948,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,247,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 448,788 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

