Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRIN. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

TRIN opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

