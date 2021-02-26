TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 12,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

