TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 12,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62.
TriMas Company Profile
