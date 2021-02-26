Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Down 7.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,163,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 644,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

The stock has a market cap of $314.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

