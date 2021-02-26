Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Down 7.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,163,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 644,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
TMQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.
The stock has a market cap of $314.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
