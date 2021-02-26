Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 31.3%

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) were up 31.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 173,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 34,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

About Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company principally holds 100% interests in the Eureka project covering an area of 70 square kilometers; and Treble project located in Yukon, Canada.

