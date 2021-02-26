Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading Down 11.7%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s stock price was down 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 1,515,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 606,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of -119.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

In other Trident Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $9,170,229.25. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.