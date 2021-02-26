Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 9.7%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.66. 1,480,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 671,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $256.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tricida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

