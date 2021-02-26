Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

TSE TCW opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.