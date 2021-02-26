Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,274.75

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,274.75 ($16.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($19.57). Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.97), with a volume of 1,005,423 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,427.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.75.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider John Rogers acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 153 shares of company stock valued at $204,166.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

