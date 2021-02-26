Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,274.75

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,274.75 ($16.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($19.57). Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.97), with a volume of 1,005,423 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).
The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,427.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.75.
About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
