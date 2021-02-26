TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $625.26

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $625.26 and last traded at $615.97, with a volume of 6964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $604.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,700 shares of company stock worth $34,610,846 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

