TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $625.26

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $625.26 and last traded at $615.97, with a volume of 6964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $604.30.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.
In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,700 shares of company stock worth $34,610,846 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
