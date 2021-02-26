Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Insider Florian Fenner Acquires 1,843,620 Shares

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) insider Florian Fenner purchased 1,843,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,362 ($240,870.13).
Shares of LON TSG remained flat at $GBX 94 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 265,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.82. Trans-Siberian Gold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.76).
About Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L)
