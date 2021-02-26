Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Insider Florian Fenner Acquires 1,843,620 Shares

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) insider Florian Fenner purchased 1,843,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Shares of LON TSG remained flat at $GBX 94 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 265,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.82. Trans-Siberian Gold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

Get Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) alerts:

About Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.