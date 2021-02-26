Traders Purchase Large Volume of TimkenSteel Put Options (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,636 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,698% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

