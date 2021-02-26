Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 648 put options on the company. This is an increase of 731% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.39 on Friday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock worth $203,938,415 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 246,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

