Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,500 call options.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $308.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

