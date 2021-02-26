Traders Purchase High Volume of Analog Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 54,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 4,319 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

