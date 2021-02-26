Traders Buy High Volume of Rambus Call Options (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,785 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,638 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 23,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,188. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,496 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

