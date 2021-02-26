TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Issues Earnings Results

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 540,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.