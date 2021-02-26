TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Down 8.7%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.04. 2,851,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,086,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,657,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.