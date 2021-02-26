Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 119.54 ($1.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £63.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

