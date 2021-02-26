Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 401,823 Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 401,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.02% of Osprey Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,659,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.