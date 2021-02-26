Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,386.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,739 shares of company stock worth $25,789,241. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.