Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,600 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.37, for a total transaction of $6,085,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,910,494 shares of company stock valued at $728,246,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

