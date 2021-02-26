Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $3.23 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,149 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $495.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.82 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.