Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 33,999 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 237.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 270.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 167,784 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.