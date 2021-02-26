Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ opened at $125.17 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

