Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TORXF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

