Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TORXF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

