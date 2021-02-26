Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TPDKY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$4.66 during trading hours on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

