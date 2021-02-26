Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) versus Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Head to Head Review

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Top Ships and Navios Maritime Containers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $66.09 million 1.46 -$14.77 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 1.58 $7.51 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Risk and Volatility

Top Ships has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Top Ships and Navios Maritime Containers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Top Ships presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 414.40%. Given Top Ships’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Navios Maritime Containers.

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers 3.54% 4.04% 1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Top Ships on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

