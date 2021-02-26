TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $5.75 Million in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 531,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Marquee Raine Acquisition makes up 0.5% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 105,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

