Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 37,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,514. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

