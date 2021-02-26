Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TITN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

