Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand Sells 3,834 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $106,393.50.

Shares of TSBK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,923,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

