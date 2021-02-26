Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267,948 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $69,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,262.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 155,935 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 138,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $871,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.31. The company had a trading volume of 626,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.37.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

