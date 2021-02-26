Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $394.09 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,817 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 4.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of CME Group worth $394,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

Shares of CME traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,675. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.