Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $37.69 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 385,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530,313. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

